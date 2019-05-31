Talking heads spewing forth suppositions on the latest sound bite: “Mueller comments on why he didn’t indict …”
And before that could be processed, Rep. Nader appeared on my screen and pointedly presented the constitutionally necessary action that needs to happen … proceed toward impeachment.
Toward impeachment? Processing that ignites a fireworks of neural interconnectivity: Democrats win but lose, Trump rides the horse to victory, we get Pence as our President … most of which implies Republican Senators will finally put Constitution before party.
Which left me seeing the importance of due process. The time may be here, constitutionally without political implications, to have Congress do the process that will promote, protect and preserve this union of states.
Do proceed to due process …
William Gay
Montpelier
