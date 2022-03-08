The battle for control of Ukraine has legitimately pushed much other worthy news to the back pages. One of those is the expiration of the “historic trade deal” between China and the U.S., brokered and praised by President Trump.
The result after the two-year deal expired is that China has imported fewer goods than before the so-called trade war began. China was asked to “hike” its purchases of U.S. goods by 60% and that did not happen. Most analysts felt from the beginning Trump was only negotiating a showpiece which has now proven to be true. The huge trade concessions Trump made did not motivate China to modify any economic or trade policies, which he predicted would happen.
So should he run again in 2024, the great dealmaker will probably not do any bragging about trade deals from his (only) term.
Today, the trade war with China is on-going. But the good news as noted in the State of the Union message is the Biden administration is directing efforts and funds to make the U.S., once again, a “world manufacturing center," an objective that, not only President Biden will try to achieve, but in all likelihood it will pass to future administrations, too. Success here will give the U.S. the leverage it needs to be a leader in the world trade scene.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
