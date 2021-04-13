According to a 2019 United Nations report, 1 million species are currently threatened with extinction, primarily due to these human-driven activities: Changes in land and sea use; direct exploitation of organisms; climate change; pollution; invasive species.
The survival of our species depends directly on the survival of countless other species. If we fail to act to correct this situation, we will imperil future human generations.
This report presents a wide range of actions for sustainability and pathways for achieving them. We have the intelligence and the technology to right these wrongs.
This Earth Day, I urge you to contact our congressional delegation and our state legislators and tell them you want action on this dangerous threat to life as we know it.
Dave Coppock
Rutland
