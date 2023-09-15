EATS destructive

The EATS (Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression) Act is the ultimate collusion between politicians (think GOP) and Big Agri (think profits nearing $300 billion annually). It seeks to limit the power of states to set their own standards and will potentially restrict state and local governments from passing laws and regulations related to the sale of “agricultural products.”

