EATS destructive

The EATS (Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression) Act is the ultimate collusion between politicians (think GOP) and Big Agri (think profits nearing $300 billion annually). It seeks to limit the power of states to set their own standards and will potentially restrict state and local governments from passing laws and regulations related to the sale of “agricultural products.”
Today, corporate-run factory farms comprise 90% of meat and poultry productions. That means, every year, billions of animals are unable to move in confined spaces while creating tons of waste that remains toxic to the environment, and are often dismembered while alive in high-speed slaughterhouses.
The EATS Act is a response to the Supreme Court ruling to uphold California’s Prop 12, a law that allows more space for animals in factory farms. This act threatens to erase this law and decades of legal progress for farmed animals. Its broad and vague language puts thousands of existing laws and regulations at risk of erasure, including those designed to protect public health and safety.
The EATS Act could nullify food safety and public health laws related to baby food, pesticides, carcinogenic BPA chemicals, labeling of consumer chemicals known to cause birth defects, fish and shellfish sourcing and, of course, more.
Unsurprisingly, the bill is backed by corporate players invested in the destructive industrial animal agricultural system in an effort to maximize more profits at the expense of consumers, farmers, animals and natural resources.
My deepest gratitude to Senator Sanders, Senator Welch and Representative Balint, for opposing the passage of this bill.
And I am requesting anyone who is as horrified as I am by the destructive nature of this bill, to please contact friends in other states, and ask them to contact their legislators to oppose the passage of the EATS Act.