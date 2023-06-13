Thank you for your strategic sensibilities — and courage — in eliminating the online comments capability for the Herald. Your analogy of the paper being like a store that people should feel safe about entering was brilliant. Like many readers, I go to the editorial page first, so I’m happy to see it is one of the most respected in the business.
Too many online commenters hiding behind ridiculous pseudonyms tried to bully op-ed writers who identify ourselves to the paper with full names, emails and (only-to-you) phone numbers. It’s time the bloviating cowards come out from behind their flimsy curtains and face reality — that is, if they want to continue having a say. Or, maybe they’ll shut up for good — literally and figuratively.