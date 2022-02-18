Feb. 16 Herald's two editorial pages — One home-grown editorial, four well-thought-out commentaries and one colorized political cartoon by Newcomb are journalism at its best.
Peter Berger is always good but hits a four-bagger by fitting his father and two heavy-hitter philosophers into a single column.
Family experience in the auto industry informs Ron Pulcer’s commentary about the truckers’ protest, reminding this out-of-state student how he got a degree and left college free of debt, thanks to Detroit.
Thanks to all, the editorial hand included.
Craig Gilborn
East Dorset
