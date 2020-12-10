You know, editors can't correct every letter or other stuff that comes to their newspapers. And I know Steve Pappas of the Rutland Herald and Times Argus is a very thoughtful and careful man who only prints appropriate letters and other things.
We letter writers and others are responsible for what we send in. Steve and other staff at the paper can only do just so much to correct our mistakes. Readers are lucky to have Steve and the staff and we are very glad to still have a newspaper to read.
To all the staff, keep up the good work and happy holidays to you all.
A grateful reader and letter-writer.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
