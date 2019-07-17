Never mind Paul Clifford’s complete misunderstanding and ignorance of what white privilege is. I find it laughable that he thinks poor and working-class white people haven’t been blaming blacks and immigrants for hundreds of years. Just what does he think got Donald Trump elected president?
Take a history class Mr. Clifford, or at least watch Bob Herbert’s documentary, “Against All Odds.” You just might learn something instead of wasting time on Facebook.
Bill Richardson
Danby
