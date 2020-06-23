I just read the article on Slate Valley budget defeated. As a former district employee, mother of an educator, educator son-in-law, registered voter for decades and now one of the “older demographic“ who voted in the school budget election, I assure you that I value education. I may not “have kids in the system who are directly impacted by the school budgets and experience of the children in the school,“ but I assure you, I value education.
Jane Weinhagen
Fair Haven
(0) comments
