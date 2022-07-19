I would like to respond to Marc Patch's July 14 letter where he calls gun laws ineffective and says "not one anti gun law has had any effect on gun violence."
I would like to direct him and every other person who is horrified by the spate of gun violence, to the 1986 Firearm Owner Protection Act that has been wildly effective at keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and mass shooters. The law banned the sale of machine guns manufactured after 1986 to civilians. This new law has been a shining example of the effectiveness of radical gun restrictions at keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals. Since the law passed, the value of the "pre ban" guns skyrocketed, making them prohibitively expensive for criminals and most regular people. This has resulted in these machine guns primarily being held by collectors. The result has been an almost complete removal of full automatic weapons from criminals' hands. We have never had a school shooting with a full-auto weapon and criminals are typically unable to afford the $20,000+ price tag on these weapons.
When someone says laws don't keep guns out of the hands of criminals, I always bring up this clear-as-day example of laws keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. This law is an effective guide to how we could prevent the manufacture and sale of new assault rifles without criminalizing the millions of law-abiding owners we have today.
If the Buffalo or Uvalde shooters would have needed $20K to commit their shootings rather than a few hundred dollars, I believe we would have avoided these tragedies.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
