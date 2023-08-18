In 17 months, we may be hearing Donald Trump swear to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution as he ascends, once again, to the office of the presidency.
It won't be the calculated pilfering for profit that he directed before. For he has already stated all he wants to preserve is his vendetta towards those who had the audacity to question his legitimacy to the presidency.
We have witnessed his response to protecting and defending the Constitution, while, in truth, he was always only protecting and defending himself. It was much like a criminal, once caught, stating his behavior was only due to misdirection by others with criminal intent.
But, perhaps in 17 months, there may be a fresh face taking the oath for the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Trump, his minions and his mega tin-hatted cultists, are preserved in a 6-by-8 cell, protected and defended from ever again posing the great threat to our democracy.