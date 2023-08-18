In 17 months, we may be hearing Donald Trump swear to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution as he ascends, once again, to the office of the presidency.

It won't be the calculated pilfering for profit that he directed before. For he has already stated all he wants to preserve is his vendetta towards those who had the audacity to question his legitimacy to the presidency.

