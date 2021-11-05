Election integrity is in grave jeopardy. Twenty-two voter suppression bills have been passed and 61 others in 18 states are currently moving through legislatures. These bills are purported to be in response to “rampant” voter fraud, shown to be not an issue by reliable sources. These bills are designed to make it harder to vote, especially for people of color, the poor and the disabled. Election subversion of results is a real possibility with many of these bills.
Voter rights and election result security are central to our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are meaningful legislation to save our voting laws and protect results by guaranteeing voter access and protecting against voter discrimination now and in the future. These, and other non-related, pieces of legislation are in limbo as the filibuster continues to obstruct and stop legislation in its tracks. Obstruction is not governing. The filibuster must go if this nation is to move forward.
The time to act is now. Please call your senators and insist on the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Let your senators know that the filibuster must be eliminated or modified to allow debate and passage of legislation that will move our nation forward.
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.