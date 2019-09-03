It has long been my contention that our system of electing the president of the United States, via the Electoral College, is both unfair and outmoded.
As we have experienced in two recent elections, the winner of the popular vote did not become our leader. And, in this day of instantaneous communications, the system is outmoded.
I agree with David Searles (“Make Electors Accountable”), that if it is necessary to carry on with this method, we should know who all of our Electors are, and vote for them based on the national candidate they have stated they will support.
If the Electoral College system cannot be eliminated altogether, I would prefer that the Electoral voting be proportional to the actual popular vote. No more “Winner takes all”. Every single vote should count.
Susan Beard
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.