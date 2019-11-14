Have any of my fellow Herald readers noticed the taxes and charges lately on their electric bills?
I pay the following charges on the bill: Energy Efficiency, Power Adjustment, Storm Adjustment, Assistance Program and lastly, a buck for the Emerald Ash Borer. In summary, my total charges are over 20% of the bill. Just the efficiency charge alone is $109 a year for one household.
Does this seem reasonable? Not for working Vermont households that are pulling the load!
Wyatt Todd
Benson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.