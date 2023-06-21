On the evening of Aug. 8, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. He acknowledged some of his judgments "were wrong," and he expressed contrition, saying: "I deeply regret any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision." He made no mention, however, of the articles of impeachment pending against him. On that summer night, my father broke down in tears, but he never forsook his dear leader. Nixon was his man to the bitter end.
My father was a chest-pounding, self-described “White Anglo-Saxon Protestant” and damned proud of it. He had donated $12,000 (about $74,000 in today’s money) to the Committee to Re-elect the President (whose creepy acronym was CREEP). After Nixon resigned, Dad subsequently went bankrupt, leaving my little sister and me to fend for ourselves as high-schoolers (our mother was dead). We went to live with friends while he worked on drinking himself to death.