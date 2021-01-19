Many Republicans are dismissing the latest impeachment of Donald Trump on the grounds that Democrats have opposed him since the start of his presidency.
Let’s review just a few of the things that were already clear about Trump when he ran for president. He was a hopelessly inept and thoroughly corrupt businessman. He ran a blatantly racist campaign and was a proud misogynist who bragged about violating women. He rose to political prominence by peddling racist lies about the citizenship of the previous president.
So, hell, yes. Personally, I am very happy to admit I have stood in opposition to Donald Trump from Day One. Those who did not are the ones who need to be held to account.
David Balfour
Rutland
