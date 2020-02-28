Michael Talbott will make a great Alderman for Rutland City. Michael is a young, energetic, creative and highly respected professor in the Media and Communication department at Castleton University. He was elected chair of his department, in fact, very soon after joining Castleton’s faculty and even before he was awarded tenure. Heading a department like Michael’s requires vision, dedication, attention to detail and an exceptional ability to communicate with many different types of people. All of these qualities will translate well in his role as alderman.
As a fellow chair, I’ve seen firsthand Michael’s ability to work well with others on complicated issues and help shape institutional priorities, especially in the last few years as Castleton has worked to develop new and exciting initiatives that are already benefiting Rutland and the surrounding area. In addition to his role as a chair, Michael has demonstrated a capacity to create productive partnerships and get difficult things done. He was elected by his peers as vice-chapter chair in Castleton’s faculty union. He singlehandedly secured grant funding for a new foreign film festival at Castleton, and he has forged countless internship connections between Castleton students and community partners like REDC, Rutland Chamber, Downtown Rutland, the Rutland Herald, PEGTV and The Mint.
Finally, Michael is invested in Rutland — quite literally. He recently purchased and renovated by himself a run-down property in Rutland City. In Michael Talbott, Rutland will gain an Alderman with considerable talents and an ability to work well with others to move Rutland forward. I urge you to vote Talbott!
Andrew Alexander
Rutland
