If ever there was a time when Vermont needed someone of the caliber of Molly Gray, that time is right now. Molly is an attorney with the Vermont attorney general’s office representing victim advocates.
She is a smart Vermont woman who absolutely deserves to be the next lieutenant governor of Vermont. She has a primary election to get through first. As is oftentimes the case here in Vermont, we have an embarrassment of riches. There are three other candidates running for this position and all of them are truly great people.
However, it’s Molly’s breadth and depth of experience that allows her to stand head and shoulders above the rest. She grew up on a farm. She hails from a family of Olympic ski racers. She’s worked in Washington, D.C., for Congressman Peter Welch. She is simply a very well-rounded person and one who would make Vermont proud.
Please join Alison and me in supporting Molly Gray for Vermont’s next lieutenant governor, and don’t forget to vote in the primary elections on Aug. 11.
Bob and Alison Stannard
Manchester Center
