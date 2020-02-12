As we approach Town Meeting Day elections, I ask you to celebrate the positive momentum that has helped Rutland stay above negativity in thought and discourse. I ask you to continue to recognize that a declining population is a serious problem for our region, particularly Rutland City where city leaders strive to balance desired services with the realities of available revenue. I encourage you to do more than admire the problems that face us but instead, to act by exercising your right to vote.
Rutland is fortunate to have many active and dedicated individuals who are interested in serving the public by way of elected city and state leadership positions. This is a time when creativity in thought, proactive planning and a passion for Rutland and Vermont are priorities. Because we live in an era where role models for civility and clarity of purpose are essential, I encourage you to speak with, and learn more about, Michael Talbott as he offers his skills, energy and desire to serve as Rutland City alderman. I am confident you will be energized by Michael’s message and inspired to vote. You will feel proud, as I am, to be a Rutland City resident.
Lyle Jepson
Rutland
