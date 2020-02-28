When I learned Michael Talbott had purchased a home in the heart of Rutland City, I immediately knew he would make a positive difference in our community.
The students, faculty and staff at Castleton University have benefited from his talents for a number of years now. Dr. Talbott has hosted several innovative film festivals on campus, which he funded through his successful pursuit of grants for the arts. His service as an elected department chair and union officer has helped make Castleton a better place to work and study. Professor Talbott has also worked tirelessly to provide internships and job opportunities for his students in Rutland and elsewhere.
I am certain Michael will continue to employ his abundant creativity, energy and vision on behalf of all of Rutland’s residents. I hope you will join me in supporting his election to the board of aldermen.
Andre Fleche
Rutland
