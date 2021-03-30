Don Reuther‘s “ACOs make sense” lauds the value of coordinated health care and the role of OneCare, Vermont’s Accountable Care Organization in that coordination effort. Nobody is against coordinated care, of course, but an ACO is not the only way to achieve that coordination.
The real question is whether the considerable time and expense put into OneCare is justified by the results. Mr. Reuther says he “continuously sees patient outcomes improve as a result of the ACO and OneCare programs.” That is the classic example of “anecdotal evidence” that needs to be verified by objective evidence. My understanding is this anecdotal claim hasn't really been verified by the objective measures of OneCare’s impact. That’s exactly why OneCare has been so widely criticized.
He acknowledges the ACO concept was developed to “reduce health care costs,” but never discusses whether this goal is being met. From the objective evidence, it is not. In fact, the cost of OneCare’s operation — many millions of dollars — adds to the cost of health care in Vermont.
This new layer of administrative costs gets added to the existing mountain of administrative costs required to keep our commercialized health system going. Consider, for example, the most recent tax return for Mr. Reuther’s organization, Community Health, that is available online. For 2018, it shows $35,343,596 in total expenses. Of that amount, $28,336,237 was for “Program services expenses,” and $7,007,359 for “Management and general expenses.” That's about 20% for the administrative.
Lee Russ
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.