Americans are bombarded daily that fossils fuels will destroy our Earth, that windmills, electric cars and solar will save the planet. Recent congressional action allocates trillions promoting this anti-fossil fuel agenda that will raise energy costs, make taxpayers poorer and threaten the fossil fuel industry’s existence.
The green ideologues gaslight the evils of fossil emissions to reshape public policy. They’ve blocked development of new fossil fuel sources, closed power plants and refineries, and halted infrastructure development. States are also requiring power companies to increase alternative energy sources without understanding the unintended consequences like inability to meet energy shortages and higher gas prices.
Energy producers need to recapture the narrative on how they have reduced emissions and state their successes. Rather than being defensive, the narrative to overcome the green ideologues must be proactive with compelling examples on reducing emissions. For instance, EEQT Corp. CEO Toby Rice stated his carbon reduction plan would quickly reduce CO2 emissions by displacing coal with natural gas by 2030. These reductions would be equivalent to electrifying 100% of U.S. passenger cars, powering every home with rooftop solar and battery backups, and doubling U.S. wind capacity by adding 54,000 industrial-scale windmills.
There’s more, though, than reducing emissions. Electricity pulls people out of poverty, creates economic opportunity, improves water quality, sanitation, food production and health care, and is the lifeblood to modern civilization. Energy companies telling a better story present a better image for the future and discount the false narrative about fossil fuels threatening our planet.
