I am not an "energy planner," I leave that to the qualified experts in our Legislature, at GMP, and VELCO. I am a homeowner with experience in renewable energy technologies and with the ability to do a little research.
Turbines, solar panels and batteries are rarely "disposed of," more than 85% are recycled if they can't be repaired or repurposed, and most are still in service.
GMP will install a charging station for free or you can install your own for about $750.
Almost all homes have a sufficient electric service to run a charger and a heat pump, both use about as much power as an electric stove. I have two chargers and have never had a problem.
Peak power demand is usually late afternoon into early evening, so there is plenty available in the evening. GMP would probably love more demand at night to flatten out their demand curve.
Highway infrastructure taxes is actually a valid question, one that could be easily addressed by a per-mile fee assessed when a vehicle is inspected.
The overall yearly power demand on GMP has actually been flat over the last few years, and VELCO (the grid operator) vigorously plans ahead, so, yes, there is plenty of capacity.
Considering all the incentives, easy financing and high efficiency of modern renewable systems and electric vehicles, maybe Mr. Miner would consider getting a solar-powered car for himself.
David Lane
Clarendon Springs
