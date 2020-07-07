I wish to share a very uncomfortable experience I had today at a grocery store in Rutland. Until today, I had felt comfortable in the store - aisles were marked to encourage traffic flow in one direction, and almost everyone had been wearing face masks.
Today was different. Aisles were crowded with shoppers going in both directions with no one reminding them to do otherwise, and many were not wearing face masks. Registers were open but lines were backed up into aisles. I found myself squeezed between groups of people not wearing masks.
I offered paper masks to the people on each side but they said they “Did not believe in masks.” When I told them I was uncomfortable that they could be spreading the virus to me and others, they just laughed. The store worker on the register complained to me that she felt threatened as well. These people were from out of state and who knows if from an area with low-virus counts.
Management said they were permitted to hold 200 shoppers and their count had shown a little over 100, which seemed hard to believe.
This store does not require masks, but my contention is, if stores do not require those who choose to shop there to wear masks, they are putting other shoppers and their own workers at risk. The governor’s guidelines say they require masks inside if the 6-foot social distance can’t be maintained.
If more store owners would tell maskless customers to use a mask or shop elsewhere, the problem would be greatly reduced.
I encourage people to speak up in any store where you observe they are not requiring masks and request mandatory masks within the store. Or shop elsewhere.
Louise Duda
Shrewsbury
