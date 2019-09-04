The NFL and college football, as well as high school and junior leagues, need to be reevaluated. The 2020s call for some damage control with regards to brain injuries. Back in the 1960s, when Vince Lombardi was coach and the Packers were king, things were different. The guys were normal size, with a few big linemen. Nowadays in the steroid era, guys are huge, stronger and hit much harder. Head injuries have been horrible and deadly with long-lasting brain trauma.
So, where do we start? Let's start enforcing the rules. Tackling and blocking is a good start. No head-to-head hits, no shoulder pads to head or otherwise hits to the head or back. Violators will be ejected and suspended. Tackles will be wrap around only, with no exception. No downfield head-to-head tackles or blocks. Kick offs will be from the 15-yard line with fair catch option.
Yes, football is violent but let's face it, it has to change or it will become obsolete.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
