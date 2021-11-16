Every American community should have a say in what gets built in their community.
According to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), that’s every citizen’s legal right.
For over 50 years, NEPA has given people a voice in federal projects that directly impact their communities. It required comment periods where ordinary people could voice concerns about environmental impacts. So, when the government wanted to build a highway, trash incinerators, oil and natural gas pipelines, communities could resist those plans. And, it also allowed the government to be sued if it didn’t do a good enough job analyzing those environmental impacts.
That’s why NEPA has been called the “People’s Environmental Law.” Sadly, because it provided the backbone for environmental law in the United States, the Trump administration called it “bad for business” and gutted it, so that fossil fuel producers and polluting industries could ignore the public interest and have their way. This silenced the voices of countless communities that deserve to have a say in projects that impact them.
Fortunately, the Biden administration has said it wants to reverse these changes. Yet, polluters quickly began pushing back — with lobbying and big donations — to try to keep things as they are. They must not win.
Please tell your members of Congress to enact strong NEPA regulations so that communities once again have this tool to fight projects that threaten their access to clean air and water.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
