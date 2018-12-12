I am one who believes that women should be paid the same amount of money for the same work, [as men.]
In the 1970s, I worked as a State Police dispatcher and I'm happy to announce I was paid the same amount of money as were the male dispatchers. I was able to support my seven children on it.
Money is not known as male or female; neither is work, supposedly. They are entities unto themselves. Women alone are expected to work outside of the home if the male part of the relationship is no longer "at home," either by death, divorce or the man is not working. I was fortunate to find work — and work that helped me support my family.
Why should the woman not get the same amount of money, pray tell? I paid taxes and got insurance, a car that I paid for (even if the horn did toot when I went over a big bump) and I paid my own rent. It takes money to do that.
Patricia Dwinell
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.