In response to James B. Hall's assertion the Rutland Herald overly censors its editorial section to silence conservative views, I would remind him that his own letters grace the pages on at least a weekly basis.
This begs the question, how many letters are you submitting? Now, there might be days when most of the letters skew in a particular direction, but usually the next day you'll find the majority of letters to be the counter argument.
As a testament to their character, when a letter comes along that is critical of the Herald itself, they go out of their way to make sure it prints. We might not all agree with the viewpoints or assertions of certain letters, but I think we can at least agree the Herald manages the influx of opinions in such a way that keeps us entertained and coming back for more — but that's just my biased opinion.
Will Gormly
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.