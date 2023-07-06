I am devastated to learn of the passing of Eric Williams. This was one of the finest and most well-adjusted gentlemen I have ever known. Kind and warm, centered and quiet, he was one of the great listeners; immediately more interested in the person talking than to what his contribution to the conversation might bring. Most of all, I loved two things: His quiet, ready laugh — much like a child delighted with a particular gift at Christmas — and his gigantic heart-filled love for his wife, Adrian. Theirs was an exemplary marriage — a graduate course in how to do it: care, unqualified love and respect.
When we started the “Passages at the Paramount” Classical Series, we were introduced to Eric and Adrian as lovers of classical music. They immediately agreed to help with housing of the visiting artists. They took in over 50 young soloists over the 10-year run, hosting many dinners honoring the players the night before their concerts. Eric always seemed enveloped in a certain delightful wonder that any of this activity was happening at all, and how very happy he was to be a part of it.