I am first-generation American with parents and grandparents coming from Italy to Boston and Hartford in the early 1900s. I have lived in Vermont for 40 years and I love all ethnic foods, and know they are usually introduced to Americans by previously assimilated ethnic people opening restaurants, groceries or kiosks to share with everyone.
If we Vermonters are to enjoy Cuban or any other cultural foods and/or products, I would think newcomers from various countries would settle here and strive to start a new business to introduce them to us.
To be the first of a new culture settling in this area and expecting to find these things here already is wishful thinking. Please research how to start a business and share your cultures and food with us! I would love some new choices to try. Our resources are limited, but our hearts and appetites are big.
Linda Kokinis
Sudbury
