Regardless of income or background, a home is a basic necessity that allows everyone to pursue and achieve their goals. When we can’t afford to live where we work and have family, we have to make difficult choices: to move away from our communities and take on a long commute, or cut back on other vital basic needs.
That’s why the Housing Trust of Rutland County continues to invest in our community, developing and maintaining properties that provide safe, affordable housing, and it’s why we held our second annual Raise the Roof fundraising event this month. Our guests traveled "Back to the '80s" for an evening of costumes, karaoke and dancing to the music of the 1980s. Through the support of our guests and 30 sponsors, we were able to raise over $26,000 to help us meet our mission.
Housing affects all of us! Everyone in our community, from children and families, to seniors and those with disabilities, needs an affordable, safe and attractive place to make into a home. The Housing Trust of Rutland County provides such a place for over 800 people a year.
Community support is vital to accomplish our mission, develop more housing and serve people in need. So, thank you to those who support our work and supported our fun-filled Raise the Roof event.
Elisabeth Kulas
Rutland
The writer is the executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.