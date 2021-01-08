On Wednesday night, I watched Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell condemn the violent insurrectionists who earlier had desecrated the Capitol building. Tellingly, though, they never even uttered the name of the man who orchestrated the insurrection: Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s attempts to destroy American democracy, which culminated in the disgusting spectacle on Jan. 6, will ultimately fail.
But in his four years of fumbling, neo-fascist antics, Trump has managed to accomplish two things. He has made clear the full extent of the hatred, ignorance and racism that forms the diseased underbelly of American society, and he has brought into sharp focus the thoroughly craven, amoral and soulless nature of Republican "leadership" in Washington.
David Balfour
Rutland
