White House officials and lawyers and the president have duties to the office of the president, the U.S. Constitution, etc., and therefore, executive privilege must be understood in the context of these duties. Executive privilege may be extended to activities necessary for the security of the country. However, executive privilege should not and cannot be extended to cover up illegal activities for the benefit of an individual, including a president and his campaign for re-election.
Yet, somehow the wizard lawyers at the White House decided that executive privilege could be used to hide the abuse of power by the president in asking for foreign aid to help in his re-election campaign. They removed documents and hid them inappropriately.
There is no legal difference of opinion that these wizard White House lawyers can claim. These wizard lawyers are knowingly covering up the criminal activity of one individual, a flim-flam con-man who wound up in the White House. Years ago, we used to know what to do with flim-flam con-men — we tarred and feathered them and ran them out of town on a rail.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
