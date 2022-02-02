Long gone are the days where you can debate something civilly. Life tip: If you disagree with someone, you don’t have to be an (expletive deleted) about it.
Nowadays, if you say anything that slightly goes against what one person believes or even a group, you are called a bigot, a racist or another derogatory name. Not allowing someone else to speak and you are the only one that is allowed to, you are a narcissist. As seen in many videos of our public figures, the aggressors are standing, screaming and putting their hands in people’s faces. That type of behavior is not acceptable and it is teaching the next generation that it is OK because they see adults do it and the adults justify it.
You can get passionate about a subject and not act like a bully. You can argue your point civilly and still allow others to do the same. The behavior of some of the people in the community who call themselves “leaders” and “positive” are disgusting. The behavior you are exhibiting is nothing that I look up to nor can overlook and therefore, it overshadows your cause.
You can silence my voice all you want, but not allowing one to speak is stifling. It is hypocrisy at best. Instead of moving forward in time, you are actually taking a step back in time. Everyone is entitled to speak and have an opinion. You can be wrong or you can be right. You do not always have to agree with it or believe in it and that is your right. What is the point of an “opinion,” if you are not allowed to express it without angry confrontation?
Katie Schneider
Mount Holly
