When is a brag just an undisguised lie? How about always (with expert deployment). We have in the White House a masterful guy who dispenses true fictions with gleeful enjoyment.
This maestro of mayhem, hotshot of havoc, despotic director of dirt and deceit — whom millions of minions all cultishly follow — sends Proud Boys to Congress with demands they unseat …
Well, boys will be boys, and they thoroughly were — they rampaged and trampled, dismantled and smashed. Planning on prisoners, they trolled hallowed halls. In lockstep with Donald, they trashed unabashed.
Now (after), some question this way: "Was it really that bad, such a very big deal?" "Just put it behind us," others will say. "Casting back to the past has no great appeal."
Well, isn't that just how we got here today — ignoring the signs, seeking just to appease? Those days are now over, they're finished, kaput! We open our eyes — or become the Not Sees.
Susan Leach
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.