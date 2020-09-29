The commentary by F. Adams begins by denouncing the decision by Project VISION to publicly support Tabitha Moore. Ms. Moore has recently decided to move from Wallingford because of harassment and threats relating to her anti-racism work.
But the commentary seems more importantly to be an attempt to malign, mischaracterize, call names and generally discredit Ms. Moore, president of the Rutland Area NAACP.
Apparently, F. Adams thinks someone in Ms. Moore’s position who speaks out about the racism that she sees operating in our communities should not be surprised and should not complain about being harassed and threatened.
Perhaps these words of F. Adams give us a glimpse of what Tabitha Moore has been up against. This is not civil discourse and should not be tolerated in our community.
Catherine Thomas
Mount Tabor
