“Armchair Theorizing Without the Facts,” should have been the title of Jim B. Hall’s July 20 commentary on voter fraud. But honestly, “Way Off Base” wasn’t a bad option, given the lackadaisical analysis provided by Mr. Hall.
In one of the main points of his commentary, Mr. Hall states, “It’s difficult to overcome trailer-loads of illegal and fraudulent ballots when these types are put into the system for count.” As the Associated Press found in their study of Arizona 2020 votes released July 16, “182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice.”
This is out of over 3,400,000 votes cast. Assuming every one of the 182 cases was legitimate fraud, it comes out to 0.0053529%.
While all levels of voter fraud should be taken seriously and followed up on accordingly, democracy and its legitimacy is not threatened or at stake. Instead, as in all systems involving humans, there is error and in this case, extremely low amounts of it.
Even one of those most afflicted with the voter-fraud delusion, Sidney Powell, had her attorney explain her accusations to the court by stating, "no reasonable person would conclude" those "were truly statements of fact."
I suggest Mr. Hall, and all others disappointed with the 2020 election results, focus on productive conversation and actions as opposed to reading conspiracies on the internet and blaming failure on figments of their imagination.
Max Cummings
Rutland Town
