I lost all faith in civility, honesty, truth, respect and adherence to law, after the Kavanagh hearing.
However, my faith in humanity was restored by Mike Bloomberg, when he cancelled his campaign and said he would back Biden, therefore showing he cares more about this country than himself. Same goes for Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
I hope Bernie does the same.
Elaine Nordmeyer
Hubbardton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.