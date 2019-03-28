U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims God may have sent Trump to protect Israel from the Iranians? This is just nuts. What's next? A rain dance to change Chinese trade imbalance, or maybe self-flagellation to get Putin to return the Crimea to Ukraine?
These are the confusions and consternation that result from mixing personal religious beliefs, which are based on faith, with government, which should be based on facts.
It seems to me that the ultimate threat to democracy is a government that thinks it is an agent of its own parochial understanding of God. This is a theocracy, not a democracy. And it leads to a sense of top-down unquestionable policies that may be harmful to our country. It is religion masquerading as government.
We should all be alarmed by Pompeo’s statement and even more alarmed that it was not immediately rejected and refuted by President Trump.
Allen Hood
South Royalton
