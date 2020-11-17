You and I may have our differences, but it would never really occur to me to tell you what to think or that your opinion is wrong if you really believe in it. We all have to think for ourselves based on all the facts in the world and come up with our own opinions and decisions. No one person is ever always right or has all the answers. Life is not that simple.
It's hard not be worried when we see so many people being told by one person or a few others to ignore facts/news from all sources not their own because everyone else’s version of the world is made up. The news sources we’ve all relied upon for years, that our parents relied on and their parents before them, they are all suddenly lying now, all of them, constantly?
That fact is, "the whole world is lying except for me" is the biggest lie of all. And if we fall into that trap, that’s what’s come to be known as "drinking the Kool-Aid." That expression goes back to the cult leader Jim Jones and his hundreds of followers who believed everything he said up to, and including, drinking the cyanide-laced Kool-Aid that he gave them. More than 900 people followed him to their own deaths because — that's what he told them to do.
When someone tells you "don't listen to everyone else ever because they're always lying," it's usually a bad sign. We all need to look, listen, think and decide for ourselves. We may not agree on every detail of immigration policy or policing issues, etc., but if we do disagree, wouldn't it be best if we actually had listened?
Jonathan Fine
Dorset
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.