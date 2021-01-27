Just as I was about to send in a letter commenting on the "fake presidency" of the past four years, I read Peter Berger's (Poor Elijah's Almanack) perspective in The Times Argus Weekender, "With a high hand."
He says what needs saying better than I, so, if you missed it, go read it. Thank you, Mr. Berger. Let's hope that critically thinking and reality embracing Republicans heed your wisdom.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
