Republicans have long pushed the idea that lots of people on Social Security Disability are “fakers and takers” who don’t deserve those benefits. That push intensified when the number of Social Security recipients increased significantly after the financial crash in 2008, prompting calls to reduce the number of recipients to save money and to rid the rolls of the undeserving. But the fact is that disability benefits are not easy to get. Most applications are denied.
Nevertheless, a recently proposed regulation would require that some recipients prove continuing disability more often than they do now. It specifically targets disabled workers between 50 and 65 who were awarded benefits not solely because of their disabilities, but because their disability coupled with being lower-skilled made successful employment unlikely.
Conservatives are offended by benefits for people whose impairments are less severe but who nonetheless have virtually no place in the labor market. But the idea that this rule will save significant money is a farce. Even if the projected savings of $2.8 billion over 10 years is realistic, implementing these extra examinations will cost upwards of $1.8 billion over that period. This is virtually a wash, especially when taking into account of the anxiety recipients will experience as they face losing benefits and the ability to provide for themselves.
Will recipients subject to the new rule have the ability, capacity and resources to prove their continued eligibility? Potentially, tens of thousands of people could lose their benefits.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.