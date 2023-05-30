On this Memorial Day 2023, the Green Mountain Submarine Veterans Chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. remember the following Vermonters who lost their lives in the Submarine Service during war and peacetime. These men who volunteered to serve in the Submarine Service have not been forgotten. The list shows as Name, Age, Town/City, Date of Loss, Submarine:
Richard K. Clough, 26, Randolph, Jan. 24, 1942, USS S-26 (SS-131);
Sam Kane, 19, Burlington, March 5, 1943, USS Grampus (SS-207);
Gene R. Rice, 21, Springfield, July 11, 1943, USS Runner (SS-275);
Frederick M. Briggs, 24, Bristol, Sept. 28, 1943, USS Cisco (SS-290);
Melvin C. Phillps, 25, Moretown, Feb. 26, 1944, USS Grayback (SS-208);
Romeo A. Laramee, 21, Burlington, March 5, 1944, USS Tautog (SS-199);
Robert. H. Roby, 24, Bellows Falls, March 26, 1944, USS Tullibee (SS-284);
John F. Durant, 21, Burlington, July 4, 1944, USS S-28 (SS-133);
Leslie A. Wilmott, 18, Montpelier, Nov. 7, 1944, USS Albacore (SS-218);
Alexander Ferrario, 28, Montpelier, Nov. 8, 1944, USS Growler (SS-215);
Charles H. Taylor, 21, Brattleboro, Aug. 6, 1945, USS Bullhead (SS-332);
James P. Ritchie, 22, Burlington, April 10, 1963, USS Thresher (SSN-593);
Edward A. Johnson, 34, Hardwick, April 10, 1963, USS Thresher (SSN 593);
Michael J. Bailey, 21, St. Johnsbury, May 22, 1968, USS Scorpion (SSN-589).
If anyone remembers our fellow submariners and would like to contact us, please email cmattoon@vermontel.net. We would like to hear from you. Though we are highlighting our submarine shipmates here, we extend our sincere gratitude and heartfelt sympathy to all who have lost loved ones in protecting our country.
The writer is a member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. Green Mountain Base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.