I am responding to Mr. Matthews' column in Tuesday's paper, where he claims that the availability of abortion has not improved women's "marketplace success." He bases this on two points (I'm not sure where his data comes from.) First, that the number of abortions has fallen since 1990 and second, that women's "success" has increased. Each of these points is very likely true.
However, it is also true that women's access to many forms of safe medical birth control has expanded continually since the 1970s, so that, though safe abortion is more available since Roe v. Wade, it is only one among many legal ways in which a woman can control her circumstances. During the same period, with family planning available to more and more women, the average age of mothers has risen. Teen pregnancies have declined most of all, and family size has diminished. All these factors contribute to the economic stability of women and families.
The number of abortions will continue to fall, and the welfare of women and families will continue to improve, only if the entire spectrum of family-planning practices is legal and available at a reasonable cost in every community.
Rebecca Bartlett
Brattleboro
