Calling all seniors. One of the many great programs we offer at BROC Community Action is the Vermont Farm to Family Program.
Each year, we are charged with distributing hundreds of coupon booklets to area residents and seniors. The booklets are worth $30 in total and can be spent at the local farmers' markets through Oct. 31. You can purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.
We only have senior coupons left. Residents 60 years and older with a single monthly income limit of $1,986 are urged to call us today at 775-0878 for your free booklet. The income limit increases by $700 for each family member.
Thanks to this great program, BROC Community Action is able to put more than $10,000 into the coffers of local farmers annually — a win, win.
Tom Donahue
Rutland
The writer is the CEO of BROC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.