Our newspaper this past week was largely opinion pieces by various people concerned by the possibility of violent chaos following the recent election. Once again, the idea that people are rioting and threatening due to their side not being heard, or the Democrats "not listening," appeared. We seem to hear that often these days, and it's not quite right. This idea seems to parallel the "Trump Won!" position coming from the same people.
No, the Democrats hear you just fine. And your "conservative" neo-Nazis ideas are reprehensible, and insupportable. And Trump clearly lost, by millions of votes. There is actually no question at all about this. Multiple recounts and investigations have all come to the same conclusion. There was no fraud.
The radical fire-eaters advocating civil war today sound a lot like the fire-eaters of the 1860s. They were unshakable in their conviction the whole country had to accept slavery, or they needed to start a war. The president at the time tried to "reason" with them, even compromising on where slavery would be permitted, but no – it was all their way, or war. So we had war. It was the most costly war in terms of human lives our country has had. At least, that war had a valid issue that needed to be settled, and fortunately, the anti-slavery side won.
This time, the fire-eaters have enslaved themselves to the evil urges of a psychopathic tyrant, and there is no explanation for it except maybe fascism and all that entails. This country will not bow to a fascist and his decrees. Our fathers fought a world war to rid the world of fascist evils.
Richard Getty
Rutland
