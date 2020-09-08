Fed up with spreading discontent, the people take a stand. At night, in fright, they congregate in towns across the land to demonstrate against the hate all autocrats demand.
The tyrant's hair is over-combed, his face is orange and mean, his tiny hands, they wave about at menaces unseen. His brow is wet, not with regret (contrition is obscene), but from those easy lies he plies about the quarantine.
Week in, week out, from morn till night, he twitters forth untruth. He thinks his edge is "drive a wedge, divide the ranks forsooth" (from North to South, from East to West, from elders to our youth).
Kids on buses and in classrooms breathing in wet air. Students all in face masks no one wants to wear. Angry parents in the streets with posters that declare: "Our children's safety's paramount, and we don't think you care."
He pushes Sundays in the church for grownups, girls and boys, where parsons preach (they're keen to teach): "each congregant enjoys full protection from disease" (this virus that destroys). The man himself does not attend (not one to bend a knee). Infused with pride (the Host denied), he only wants to be.
Each morning sees his tweets begin, each evening Fox News shows who's out of favor, gets the axe ("You’re Fired!" number grows). Corrupt intention ("good" undone) is really all he knows.
Sublimely full (up to his ears) of vitriol and spite, he tweets and tweets, then tweets some more.
Fear monger seeding fright ...
Susan Leach
Rutland
(1) comment
Well done Susan. Thank you.
