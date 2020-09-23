Donald Trump thinks that the federal government should be run as a business; that its purpose is to facilitate making money. He has stripped federal departments of funding, reversed regulations and reduced taxes for the wealthy, to his own financial benefit and for major corporations.
But this is not the purpose of our federal government. The leaders are directed by the Constitution to establish justice and peace, provide defense for all against foreign or domestic violence, and advance the general welfare of its citizens. By definition, welfare includes health and the equal opportunity to live a productive life.
Donald Trump, many in the Legislature and most corporate heads believe that those in top management are the only ones who deserve to benefit from business, and they reward themselves with incomes many times greater than the workers receive for their efforts in those businesses.
If the government does not protect its citizens by providing all of them the information and means to stay healthy, and if corporations do not pay their employees enough that they can maintain their housing, food, education and health, who do they expect will do the actual labor that keeps the nation viable?
The federal leadership must fulfill its mandate in order to promote the general welfare. Corporate leadership must provide the financial means for its workforce to remain healthy and productive.
Susan Beard
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.