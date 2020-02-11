Thank you to all the men and women of the multiple agencies that worked together to arrest drug traffickers in Rutland. Everyone knows our communities are ravaged by addiction and the dealers who prey on people in a vulnerable condition.
To the folks struggling under the bonds of addiction, please listen to U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan when she said, "But we urge those Vermonters to turn in their dealers and seek treatment. We want them to have their lives back" We all want you to have your lives back! Please know your community loves you and there is treatment. Even if you have tried and failed, today is the day to come in from the cold.
Mark Brown
Bomoseen
