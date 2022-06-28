The overturning of Roe v. Wade will not end abortion. It does end a woman’s ability to have a safe abortion. The very states that have recently banned or intend to ban abortion are the very states that lack the resources to help the poor, predominantly Black and minority women having terminations.
Women choose abortion for many reasons, and it should be their reason, not the personal or religious opinion of five members of the Supreme Court, that determines their future. These very same pro-lifers were against COVID vaccination and sensible gun safety laws.
Today, a woman has no control over her body, but anyone can purchase a machine gun and openly carry it.
I am proud of Vermont and its leaders for supporting a woman’s reproductive rights because reproductive rights are human rights. So let the anti-choice fanatics drink their champagne. This fight has only just begun.
Lisa Mancini
Rutland
